Families on both sides of Heather Elvis case react to charges being dropped

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The family of Heather Elvis was unhappy with Thursday's news that murder charges against the two people charged in connection with her December 2013 disappearance had been dropped.

On the other side, one of those suspects took to Facebook Thursday night to proclaim, "It's about time!"

Documents from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office submitted Thursday confirm that murder charges against Sidney and Tammy Moorer have been dismissed. Charges for indecent exposure have also been dropped, according to court documents.

Charges of kidnapping in the Elvis case are still pending against both Moorers, according to court records. Sidney Moorer's obstruction of justice charge is still pending, but Tammy Moorer's obstruction of justice was dismissed Thursday, according to court documents.

"We are unhappy with the news that the murder charge is dropped but we have faith and hope that they will still be held accountable on the remaining charges," said Debbi Elvis, Heather Elvis' mother.

She added that the family's focus remains on trying to find her daughter.

"The tips on Heather and where to search and what might have happened are still critical," Debbi Elvis said. "We are still asking for those tips to come in."

Sidney Moorer wrote a long post on his personal Facebook page Thursday night that began with the words, "It's about time!"

"My friends and family know the truth," Moorer wrote, while also claiming he and his wife were set up and "held hostage."

