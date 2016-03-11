Horry County Fire crews respond to mobile home fire near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A single-wide mobile home caught fire Friday morning at around 5:00 a.m. in the 4200 block of Highway 701, near Conway, according to Battalion Chief Lt. Brian VanAernem.

VanAernem said there was heavy fire when crews arrived, but it was put out quickly. There were no injuries reported, but the American Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.