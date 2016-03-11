More like a May day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Temperatures more like what we see in early May are on the way to finish the week.



Today's temperatures will once again soar into the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and into the lower 80s across the Pee Dee. A gusty southwesterly wind will blow once again. Skies will be mostly sunny with a bit more in the way of cloud cover by the afternoon

and evening.



Tonight will see clouds thickening up and the very mild weather continuing. Temperatures will only d rop into the lower and middle 60s.



A storm system will start to get a bit closer to the region on Saturday providing us with thickening clouds. The added clouds will keep temperatures down just a bit, but it will still be very mild with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 70s.



Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies and the risk of some showers around. While it will not be a washout, scattered showers will be possible from time to time. Even with clouds and some showers around, temperatures will still manage to climb into the lower

and middle 70s.

