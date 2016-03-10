Company pushes for industrial park at Bucksport Marina

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Members of the Bucksport community attended a meeting on Thursday to discuss the plans and voice concerns about the proposed industrial park at Bucksport Marina.

The marina’s owners said they’ve been working for months to find a balance between new industry and environmental concerns.

Bucksport Marina General Manager Jeff Weeks said both his business and the community will benefit from the new jobs that would come along.

“I believe it’s an area that could use that and probably be welcomed,” he said.

Fred Richardson, CEO of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority, is behind the push for new industry.

He said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Army Corps of Engineers have twice denied permits for the proposed industrial park, instead asking for more detailed plans and better environmental practices.

Richardson added the park would now be specifically for marine industries and ship building. They’ve also made changes to lessen the environmental impact.

“We’re trying to use what we have here to set us apart and create a new industrial base for Horry County,” said Richardson

Not everyone is on board, though. Hannah Snowden, who uses the marina, worries about the trade-off that comes with those new jobs.

“This is a great area to bring in people, but I think, environmentally, it may hurt us more than anything else,” Snowden said.

And while there are still no permits for the proposed idea, Richardson said once they are given, the industrial park could be completed in just over a year.

