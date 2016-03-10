Conway proposes Christmas light display to pay for Lake Busbee maintenance

Conway officials are considering ways to keep Lake Busbee maintained. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – With the possibility of losing the scenic Lake Busbee just across the street, Conway city officials are hard at work figuring out what to do with the old Grainger station site off U.S. 501.

One idea on the table, according to Conway City Councilwoman Jean Timbes, is to partner with Coastal Carolina University and Santee Cooper to bring a Christmas light show to the site.

This event would be similar to Santee Cooper’s holiday light show in Monks Corner, an event that has generated more than $500,000 since 2011.

As it stands, the man-made Lake Busbee is sustained by Santee Cooper pumping water into it, at a cost of $100,000 a year.

Without those funds, the lake would dry out.

Michael Large, who works in the area, thinks local leaders should consider any options to raise the funds to keep the lake going.

“It’s a refuge not only for the wildlife, but for the folks that live here,” he said.

Matthew Varnadore, with Waccamaw Outfitters in downtown Conway, said it is a good idea to think outside the box as to the best way to generate money for the lake’s continued existence.

“If it’s by creating a Christmas light display, I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “If that can carry it for the year, what a wonderful idea and wonderful addition to our town.”

City officials said the project is in the very beginning stages.

