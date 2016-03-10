Georgetown man surrenders on attempted murder charge - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown man surrenders on attempted murder charge

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Dyondre Paul Elliott (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office) Dyondre Paul Elliott (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police arrested a man Thursday who allegedly stabbed a woman on March 2.

According to information on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, Dyondre Paul Elliott, 22, of Georgetown, surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday afternoon on a charge of attempted murder. He was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Eilliott allegedly attacked the victim in the early morning hours of March 2. He reportedly used a knife to stab and slash the woman’s throat, according to the GPD.

