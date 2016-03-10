Atlantic Beach police propose changes for Bikefest 2016

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bikefest is only a couple months away and Atlantic Beach officials are getting ready.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Tim Taylor said he plans to make several changes to the event this year.

Taylor said the major change Memorial Day weekend will include more officers patrolling the streets during the festival.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers will handle Bikefest traffic. Horry County police officers will also be on duty to assist, along with the police chiefs from several departments from across the state.

Taylor said he has requested to have more SLED agents on duty for the weekend.

"I requested an additional 20 SLED agents to come down and give me a hand this year. I think last year I requested 15, but I took that number up to 35 this year," he said.

To accommodate those extra officers, the street in front of Atlantic Beach Town Hall will be closed. Taylor said only walk-thru traffic will be permitted. The street will blocked off and only law enforcement vehicles will have access.

"I'm looking at making more room for law enforcement to park. There are a lot of different agencies that will be here and we need to make parking room for those officers," explained Taylor.

Taylor said there will a new location for the law enforcement command post. The post will move across the street from its previous location to an open field on 31st Avenue South.

"We are going to have a portable office set up at that location, and everything that we are going need access to is going there," he said.

Taylor said they did not have an emergency crew staged in the Atlantic Beach area last year, but he said that will change. Atlantic Beach is working with Horry County Fire Rescue to have a first responder vehicle available.

"From the report that I am getting, one (ambulance) will be staged here inside Atlantic Beach just in case we need it," said Taylor.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.