Conway police warn of scammers impersonating DEA agents

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Phone scammers posing as a federal Drug Enforcement Agent from Columbia, South Carolina have gotten the attention of the Conway Police Department.

According to a CPD press release, the scammers have begun calling Conway residents and telling the victim they purchased a controlled substance online and needed to pay a $3,500 fine to avoid arrest by U.S. Marshals.

The caller instructs the victim to wire the money to a bank account and to call back and verify payment has been received once the transfer is complete, the release stated.

Victims have told police they call the number provided, which goes directly to voicemail.

The public is reminded that the DEA, U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies do not conduct business in this manner, according to the release. A wire transfer in lieu of arrest would never be asked of anyone.

Residents are encouraged to check the websites of the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission to stay up to date on scams and to report any.

