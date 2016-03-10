Marlboro County Sheriff's Office investigate ATM theft

CLIO, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects who reportedly stole an ATM machine from an area convenience store.

According to a press release, MCSO deputies went to the Cash and Carry on S.C. 381 around 1 a.m., on Thursday in reference to the burglary. Surveillance footage reportedly showed a white van backing up to the door and one of suspects using a pry bar to open it.

The two suspects then hooked a chain to the ATM and used the van to pull it out of the store, the release stated.

Similar incidents have been reported earlier this year in Dillon County and Scotland County, North Carolina. Investigators with the MCSO are consulting with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon Police Department.

If anyone has any information about this case or recognizes any of the individuals in the photos, they are asked to contact the MCSO at (843) 479-5605. All information will be kept confidential.

All business owners who have ATMs inside and/or not open 24 hours are asked to be aware of this crime spree and be vigilant with any extra security to doors and make sure all alarms and video equipment is working properly, the release stated.

