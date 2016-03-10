Florence County investigators looking for person of interest in recent vehicle break-ins

Florence County investigators are looking for a person of interest in recent car break-ins. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a person of interest in a number of vehicle break-ins in the Grove Park and Windsor Forest areas.

According to a press release, residents in those neighborhoods have reported a number of items stolen from unlocked vehicles. Surveillance footage has a picture of the person of interest.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity of the person seen in the surveillance photographs is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375. Or, residents can call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

Residents are again reminded that the best way to avoid becoming a victim of vehicle break-in is to remove any valuable items from their vehicles overnight, including: money; electronics; jewelry; and especially firearms. Residents are also urged to lock their vehicles.

