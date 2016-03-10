Person falls off balcony at Myrtle Beach motel, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A person reportedly fell from a balcony at the Econo Lodge on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to the reported fall shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Bruce Arnel. They do not know the extent of the victim's injuries at this time.

Several onlookers say they heard a loud thump and saw the man laying face down. One woman says she was walking along the beach with her kids when she saw the man fall and quickly rushed over to help. Another man says the victim was still conscious but was unable to move.

"As I was laying on the beach front, I heard like a slap noise, and I heard a lifeguard yell 'call 911'." said Shaun Hunter, who witnessed the indecent.

"I saw him try to lift his head up, but then he laid right back down and that's all I saw."

Myrtle Beach Police were also on scene of the reported fall and were investigating, according to Lt. Joey Crosby.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.