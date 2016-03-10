Detention Center employee arrested for unlawful conduct towards child

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Marion County Detention Center employee was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child, officials confirmed.

Justina Hayes, 35, was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Major Brian Wallace with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the victim is 14 years old, but would not elaborate on the nature of the criminal charge. WMBF News has reached out to the Sheriff for more information.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.