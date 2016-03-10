Over $10,000 in stolen property recovered in Darlington Co., 2 arrested

The 2 suspects arrested and the residence that was searched. (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Over $10,000 worth of stolen property was recovered from a residence on Dovesville Highway Tuesday, and two people were arrested, according to a Facebook post by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and the Lamar Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence to recover the property.

According to the post, the two people arrested were:

Maria Gilbert, a 23 year old white female of Hartsville, was charged with seven counts of burglary 2nd degree, grand larceny, unlawful neglect of a child and criminal conspiracy. Her bond was set at $63,000, she is still being held in the Darlington County Detention Center.

Calvin Jackson, a 47 year old black male of Hartsville, was charged with seven counts of burglary 2nd degree, grand larceny, unlawful neglect of a child and criminal conspiracy. His bond was set at $63,000, he is still being held in the Darlington County Detention Center

They also had other charges from the Lamar Police Department. This is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be forthcoming, officials stated.

