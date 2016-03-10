Charges filed after short armed standoff near Conway

From WMBF News partner MyHorryNews.com:

A Conway area man is facing charges after a brief armed standoff that occurred Tuesday south of Conway, according to police records.

James Euris Doster, 52, of Conway, has been charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, resisting arrest, threatening life, person or family of public official and disorderly conduct, according to Horry County booking records.

No bail has been set and Doster remained at J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to an incident report, Horry County police responded around 8 p.m. March 8 to an address in the 5000 block of Highway 701 South in reference to a man threatening suicide.

When police arrived, they were able to make contact with the suspect by phone. He told a witness who was present if police entered the home, he would kill them, the report said.

The suspect repeated his threat while speaking with a police officer, and added that if the officer entered the suspect's yard, he would come outside with a rifle, start killing all law enforcement present and that police would have to kill him, the report continued.

A moment later, the suspect came outside with a rifle. An officer ordered the man back inside and "engaged the arrestee" with his firearm, according to the report.

The suspect, the report continued, set his rifle down and walked back inside. Police were able to advance toward the house and communicate with the suspect.

Once the suspect completely exited the home, an officer was able to tackle the suspect to the ground after determining he was no longer armed.

The report said the suspect was "grossly intoxicated" and was very loud and belligerent. He was checked out at a local hospital and taken to jail.

