Suspect Search: Two men wanted for crimes against children

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - On this week's edition of Horry County Suspect search, officials are searching for two men wanted in Horry County for crimes against children.

The details in an Horry County police report are difficult to read. WMBF has chosen not to share graphic details, but on September 22, 2015, a young girl told police what happened to her when she was 11 years old. She claims 28-year-old Daniel Bennett touched her on her chest and kissed her, among other things. Bennett is wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear for criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree and committing a lewd act. His last known address is on Farmwood Circle in Conway.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Brian Joseph is wanted for unlawful neglect of child or helpless person. According to the Horry County police report, on February 26, 2016 Joseph hit, punched, and kicked a child In the 100 block of Waypoint Ridge Avenue in the Little River. A witness called police, but when they arrived, Joseph had already left the scene. Joseph's last known address is on Way Point in Little River.

