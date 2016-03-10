Severe Weather Awareness Week: What to expect from the First Alert Team during severe weather

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- When severe weather is expected, you need to know what to expect from us.

We have a weather computer called "LiveWire" that is dedicated solely to receiving watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service. Once a warning is issued that information goes live over the air. Our goal at that point is to be on-air as soon as possible with the radar and the information you need to know.

What you won't see is the team of meteorologists behind-the-scenes gathering viewer reports and posting to NWS chat, our direct line to the meteorologist in Wilmington at the National Weather Service. We use the NWS Chatroom to work as a team to get the most up-to-date information. We will also post on the WMBF News webpage, Facebook and Twitter.

As soon as it's safe, another meteorologist will head out on the roads to give a live look at the unfolding conditions.

In addition to our updates on air and online, you have the First Alert Weather app too. On the app you can watch us streaming live anytime we're on air. When severe weather doesn't call for us to break in to programming, we will always have the latest information online and if needed we will break in during a commercial break.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.