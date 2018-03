MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Waking up to mild temperatures priming us for a very warm day. Rain moves in Sunday and may linger into Monday. Drying out and warming up again by midweek.

Today will be very warm. Highs will be in the mid 70s on the coast and low 80s inland. The first time we've seen 80 this year! Plenty of sunshine will once again accompany us. Overnight lows will be dipping into the upper 50s. Today's forecast is going to be a carbon copy of Friday's forecast. The only change is there will be a few more clouds inland.

Saturday brings in temperatures a few degrees cooler due to the added cloud cover we're expecting. We stay dry for the majority of the day on Saturday. Very late, passed dinner time, we start to watch some moisture push into the area leaving us with a wet day on Sunday. Showers are expected on and off Sunday but we are not expected a wash out. We stay mild through the weekend.