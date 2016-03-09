Florence District Four superintendent fired after state of emergency declared for 2 schools

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The superintendent for Florence School District Four was fired Wednesday night during a special board meeting called after the South Carolina Board of Education declared a state of emergency for two of the district’s schools.

Superintendent Dr. Andre Boyd was relieved of his duties Wednesday following the state board’s declaration for Brockington Elementary School and Johnson Middle School on Tuesday.

Florence School District Four members explained that both Brockington and Johnson students failed to achieve expected academic performance for more than 10 years.

Twanisha Wilder, a parent with three kids at all three Timmonsville schools, said she was in shock over the outcome of the meeting.

“Terminating his contract for the simple fact that he’s not doing certain things up to standard. You’re talking about issues that are so old," said Wilder. “I may not be a parent that attends every school board meeting but I’m a parent that walks the halls of Timmonsville. I see him being an outstanding superintendent who knows the students by name. Not only knowing them by name, but when a parent has a problem or issue, he has an open door policy."

Timothy Charles has a fourth grader at Brockington, where he went himself. He said he wants to see parents come together right now.

“There’s too many parents sitting at home running their mouth and not doing their job as a parent," Charles said. "We can eliminate this type of problem, what we’re having.”

“We as the parents of Timmonsville actually support everything that Dr. Boyd has done to help the district," said Wilder.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman declared the state of emergency on Tuesday. The issues relate to the district’s potential loss of accreditation and the financial risks administrators face.

School board members said Wednesday they have no criticism of Dr. Boyd, but believe a new hire is what is best for Florence Four.

Right now, an interim superintendent is going through the hiring process.

