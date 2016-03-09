Two accidents slowing down traffic on U.S. 501

Emergency crews respond to two accidents on U.S. 501. (Source: WMBF News)

Emergency crews respond to two accidents on U.S. 501. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency responders have responded to two accidents that happened within close proximity of each other on U.S. 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian VanAernem.

He added that there were minor injuries resulting from the accidents.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol website lists the accidents as occurring near U.S. 501 and Gardner Lacy Road, and U.S. 501 near Carolina Forest Boulevard. The first occurred at 7:21 p.m. on Wednesday, while the second was listed as happening at 7:33 p.m.

A WMBF News photographer on the scene said one northbound lane of U.S. 501 was open as of 8:30 p.m. The southbound side is closed for a tow truck to move the vehicles.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.