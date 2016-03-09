Coroner identifies motorcycle rider killed in accident in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A motorcyclist has died following an accident Wednesday night in Florence, according to Maj. Carlos Raines with the Florence Police Department.

Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutcken identified the victim as 37-year-old Billy Frank Seeger, of Quinby. Seeger was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Raines said the accident happened after the motorcyclist hit the side of a Ford F150 that was pulling out of a Harris Teeter store, which is at 1930 W. Palmetto St. Preliminary findings indicate that speed was a factor in the incident, VonLutcken stated.

