Myrtle Beach woman arrested after two children test positive for cocaine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman is behind bars after two 2-year-old children allegedly tested positive for cocaine.

Rebecca Mae Killian-Alexander, 31, is charged with two felony counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s website. She was taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, the children reportedly both tested positive for cocaine on Feb. 14.

The suspect also allegedly tested positive for marijuana on Feb. 13.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.