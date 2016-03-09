VIDEO: Coker College holds active shooter drill on campus

Hartsville, SC (WMBF) – Coker College in Hartsville held a live-action shooter drill on campus Wednesday while the majority of students were on spring break.

The drill ran through an active shooter scenario in real time, allowing local agency representatives and Coker’s emergency operations team to act out response protocols as they would in a real emergency, according to a press release. About 40 volunteers, mainly Coker faculty, staff and students, played the parts of both perpetrators and victims.

This video footage from Coker College shows scenes from Wednesday’s drill.

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the video footage.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.