Bennettsville man accused of sexually abusing girl for nearly 2 years

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 23-year-old Bennettsville man was arrested Monday for engaging in sexual battery with a female victim under the age of 11 for nearly two years, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

George Lanford McKeiver was charged with criminal sexual conduct – first degree, and could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted, a SLED news release states.

McKeiver is accused of engaging in sexual battery between January 2014 and December 2015 with the victim, who was born in 2008. The offense happened on Evergreen Court in Bennettsville, according to a SLED arrest warrant.

McKeiver was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The case was investigated by SLED and the Bennettsville Police Department, and will be prosecuted by the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

