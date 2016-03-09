Prescribed burn taking place in Georgetown County

An 860-acre prescribed burn is taking place in Georgetown County. (Source: WMBF News)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A prescribed burn is currently taking place on private property near Sandy Island.

According to Darryl Jones, forest protection chief for the South Carolina Forestry Commission, the burn is taking place on 860 acres of land located 11 miles from S.C. 701.

Jones added there are no wildfires on-going in Georgetown or Horry counties at this time.

