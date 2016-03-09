Florence County law enforcement looking for runaway teen

Law enforcement is looking for this runaway teen. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

According to an FCSO press release, Skylar W. Chapman, 15, ran away from his home off Poor Farm Road in Florence on Monday.

Chapman is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and camouflage shoes, and was carrying a red Nike book bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 498, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

