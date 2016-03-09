Walmart hiring for 95 jobs in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Walmart is hiring up to 95 jobs for a new Myrtle Beach Walmart Neighborhood Market. The new store is expected to open in spring and hiring both full and part-time associates.

A temporary hiring center has opened at 1918 Highway 17 South, Suite A, according to Walmart Media Relations.

Applications will be accepted Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested applicants may also apply online at http://careers.walmart.com. Walmart will offer a job to any eligible U.S. veteran honorably discharged from active duty since the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment launched on Memorial Day 2013.



Walmart provides a benefits program to eligible full- and part-time associates.

