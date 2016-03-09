Man assaulted at gunpoint in North Myrtle Beach, two facing charges

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Police Officers were dispatched to 1604 Havens in reference to an armed robbery at 9:30 p.m. on February 29. The victim told police him and his friend were in the driveway and two unknown suspects robbed him at gunpoint, according to North Myrtle Beach Police reports.

Reports say the victim was picked up by another person and the two went to Havens Drive. When the victim went around to the side of the house with the unknown suspects he did not return right away.

The victim said he was assaulted in the head and told to get on the ground or he would be shot. He then gave the suspects $25, his wallet, and cell phone.

At that time a car drove down Havens Drive and the two suspects fled the scene. Officers were able to stop the vehicle.

The victim admitted to detectives he was at the house to buy drugs.

Trayquan Omaud Dockery, 17, is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime if also sentenced to life without parole, armed robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon.

Jeremiah Vereen, 17, was charged for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, armed robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.