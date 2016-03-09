North Myrtle Beach Budget Retreat results

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach City Council held the 2017 Budget Retreat at Santee Cooper's Wampee Conference Center on March 7-8, proposing new budgets including storm management fee increases.

The proposed budget includes $13,656,95 million more than the fiscal year 2016 budget, due primarily to various street improvements, water and sewer projects, storm water management and other projects.

City Council discussed a proposed tax increased of two mills, which would generate roughly $750,000 annually, primarily to help pay for four new public safety employees and enhanced paving and city road maintenance.

Council also discussed a proposed $2 increase in the City's monthly storm water management fee, which would be applied to local storm water improvement projects and help fund the next ocean outfall project.

Additional proposed budget will include the bond issue for the Cherry Grove dredging project. A final payment on a $1.2 million platform fire truck; in-house capital improvement projects; and more than $1.5 million in road paving projects.

The city has determined many storm projects will be tackled. Sidewalk additions are also part of the proposed budgets, according to Public Information Officer Patrick Dowling.

