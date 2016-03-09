Woman offers details about Wednesday morning Loris shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Loris woman said her son was one of the two people injured in an early-morning shooting at a home off Main Street within the city limits on Wednesday.

Amanda English said she was at the same home where the shooting took place, and that it was her son who was shot and later released from the hospital.

She said he was packing boxes with his grandfather on the driveway when a car pulled up and started shooting. He claims he had to shoot back.

"My son reached for the gun, got the gun and started shooting,” said English. “He didn't know where he was shooting, he was just retaliating."

Loris police have not released any information yet about the identities of the suspects or the victims. Chief Karen Shepherd previously confirmed two people were shot early Wednesday morning.

One victim was transported to Loris Hospital and another victim was taken to the Grand Strand Trauma Center.

Loris Fire Chief Jerry Hardee said the shooting happened around 1 a.m.

Horry County Fire Chief Justin Gibbins said one gunshot victim was transported from the Loris Hospital's emergency room to the Grand Strand Trauma Center.

One victim was taken into surgery Wednesday morning, and the other was in stable condition, according to Shepherd.

