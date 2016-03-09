Severe Weather Awareness Week: Preparing a severe storm mini-kit

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- When a tornado warning is issued the main priority is to get to the safe area of your house, but there are a few things you can do to help you stay even safer and more comfortable. First keep your shoes on. In the worst case scenario you'll want shoes in case you have to walk over debris. Another unexpected item to have handy is a noise maker. It can be traditional sport whistle or just a leftover party favor, anything that makes a noise loud enough to get first responders attention if you need rescuing in the dark or if you are underneath debris.

One idea is while you're doing some spring cleaning, instead of throwing out your old shoes, put them along with a spare phone charger, whistle and flashlight in a box and keep it under your sink or closet in your safe room. If you really want to get creative you could throw in a deck of cards and a nonperishable snack or two in case the whole family has to stay tucked away for a few hours in an ongoing severe storm event.

Parents, it's a good idea to talk to your kids about what to do in severe weather. Ask them for ideas of things to put in the mini-kit that would make them more comfortable or involve them in getting it together. Involving them could help ease the fear of severe storms.