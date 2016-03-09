WMBF Investigates: Funding CCU Athletics

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University announced that it will be joining the NCAA’s Sun Belt Conference beginning in the 2016-2017 academic year. Coming up on Monday after the Blindspot, WMBF News Investigates CCU funding.

"We will have the opportunity to be in the same classification as the two big state institutions. It will help us be more defined," say CCU Athletics Director Matt Hogue. "It's going to be very exciting for our fans. We have the chance for people to get real excited about what we're doing."

See documents further explaining how CCU's funding and budget is changing below, and scroll further to see extended interview video with Hogue:

Related Documents:

CCU's In-State Tuition Distribution:

CCU's Out-of-State Tuition Distribution:

Tuition and Required Fee Summary - see page 5 for a detailed breakdown of tuition and required fees for full-time undergraduate students:

Interview video:

"Move to the Sunbelt"

"New revenue from the Sunbelt"

"Who it benefits"

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.