Drugs found during traffic stop in Myrtle Beach Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Drugs were found in a vehicle and one man was arrested after a traffic stop in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon.

The car was pulled over on Frontage Road near the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, and a WMBF News photographer was there as officers brought in a K9 unit, searched the vehicle, and located drugs.

A man was put in handcuff and placed in the back of a Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle.

WMBF News is working to learn more about this incident.

