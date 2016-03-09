FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog. Warming trend continues.

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Patchy fog this morning followed by another round of sunshine and warm temperatures.

This morning, some places are waking up to patchy fog. Mainly in the inland areas. Once the sun comes up, any lingering fog will burn off quickly. Temperatures will quickly rise today into the lower 70s on the coast and upper 70s inland with a few areas breaking 80. Overnight we stay mild. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

The rest of the week is looking quiet. Mainly sunny skies will be with us until Saturday. that's when clouds will build in slightly thicker. Temperatures through Saturday will stay steady in the low to mid 70s on the coast and on either side of the 80 degree mark inland.

the next chance of rain we have is on Sunday when a front moves through. This may bring an isolated thunderstorm to the area as well. This front does nothing for out temperatures as they stay mild through the middle of next week. Highs near 70s on the coast and mid 70s inland.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein

All Rights Reserved. WMBF News. Copyright 2015.

Want more from the First Alert Weather Team? Tune in to WMBF News now!

Tap here to watch the WMBF News Livestream (or click the link in the News App menu) http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/raycom/mobile/liveplayer/wmbf.html

Download the First Alert Weather App – text “WEATHERAPP” to 84300 or tap here. http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/14846809/free-weather-app

Like them on Facebook here https://www.facebook.com/WMBFFirstAlertWeather

Follow them on Twitter here https://twitter.com/wmbfweather

If you wish to stop receiving daily forecast alerts from the WMBF News App, tap here to learn how to configure the app push alerts. http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/28799622/how-to-configure-wmbf-news-app-push-alerts