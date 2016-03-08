Surfside Beach Town Council approves parking rate increase

The town of Surfside Beach now has new parking rates. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Town Council passed final reading Tuesday night to increase parking rates as a revenue source for maintaining beach services and quality.

Surfside Beach town staff will be out as early as Wednesday morning changing the parking rates.

Residents and visitors without town parking decals will now pay $2 an hour to park at the Surfside Beach Pier and at the Yaupon parking lot, which is directly across the street from the pier. Other parking lot meters and pay stations will now charge $1.75 per hour instead of $1.50. A value parking lot at 13th Avenue South will offer a rate of 50 cents per hour.

Annual passes are available for $100 for non-residents.

