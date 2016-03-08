Myrtle Beach police looking for man wanted on fraud charge

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking for a man accused of fraud.

Eric Bernard Mitchell Jr., 23, is wanted on a charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, with a value of $10,000 or more, according to a post on the MBPD's Facebook page.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this person, they are asked to contact the MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference case No. 16-003301.

