Carolina Country Music Fest approved to return to Myrtle Beach in June

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest will be returning to Myrtle Beach for its second year.

On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach City Council members approved the special events permit and the city’s co-sponsorship of the event.

Council members also decided Tuesday afternoon to declare the week of Carolina Country Music Fest an extraordinary event.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is already making plans for the festival.

The department will hire off-duty officers to work the event and they’ll use tactics similar to last year for traffic enforcement in the surrounding area and law enforcement inside of the festival.

Carolina Country Music Fest organizers are working closely with city staff to ensure the site cleanup is more organized this year.

City Manager John Pedersen said it took longer for cleanup than anticipated last year, so the city spent more than its original $59,000 projection.

Pedersen and several council members are also concerned about giving the festival co-sponsorship. Additionally, the production company has requested $100,000 in accommodations tax, or ATAX, money.

The council will be voting on ATAX funds in the next month.

Councilman Mike Lowder said it wouldn’t be fair for CCMF to double dip, but Councilman Wayne Gray and Mayor John Rhodes said it’s important to recognize the exposure CCMF gives the city and the sheer number of people who come into town for it.

An event organizer said ticket sales have exceeded their projections so far and people have purchased tickets from 42 states and other countries as well.

The full artist lineup will be released on the CCMF app in exactly one week, on March 15.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.