Andrews man charged in connection with shooting death of son

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) – An Andrews man has been charged in connection with the March 5 shooting death of his son.

Jeffrey Walters, 51, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of manslaughter, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The reported shooting happened at 195 Daddy’s Lane in the Andrews community, the release stated. The victim was identified as Jacob Walters.

Jeffrey Walters is being housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.