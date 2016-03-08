Find past tornado touch downs near your area.



MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The National Weather Service office in Greer, SC has put together an interactive map of tornado touchdowns across the Carolinas and northeast Georgia.





The interactive map shows the location of tornado touchdowns and the track of all tornadoes across our area since as far back as the 1960s. You can zoom in and move the map for a clearer picture of tornadoes near where you live. Simply clicking on each

tornado icon will also give additional information on when the tornado occurred, if there were any injuries or death, how strong it was and how long it was on the ground.





Use this link to see the interactive tornado map: http://www.weather.gov/gsp/tornado





