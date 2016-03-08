Myrtle Beach to launch automated voice system for utility payments

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach staff are working to make the process of paying utility bills easier for people living in the city.

The city will launch an interactive voice system in the next couple of weeks, which will guide callers through a payment process in either English or Spanish without a live person needing to answer the phone.

Assistant Finance Director Mary McDowell explained the system to city council members at Tuesday morning’s workshop.

The automated voice system will launch soon as a soft opening. Then, people will see it advertised as a payment option on their bills starting in April.

McDowell said the third-party system is secure and doesn’t save credit card numbers.

It does ask for a daytime telephone number, which she said is beneficial because the city can update its databases for resident contact information. Then, those numbers can be used to send out notifications, such as during emergencies.

McDowell said the city will also launch an online single payment option, so people can submit payments without creating a log-in. They’ll only need an account number and basic information.

