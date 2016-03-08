Darlington law enforcement ask for public's help in locating stolen van

Local law enforcement are looking for this stolen van. (Source: Darlington Police Department Facebook page)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is looking for a van that was recently stolen from a business off Hoffmeyer Road.

According to a DPD Facebook post, the theft occurred at Sun Brite Inc., Fire and Water Restoration. The vehicle is a white van.

Anyone who sees the van should contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4501, or the local jurisdiction the vehicle is seen in.

