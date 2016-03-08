Officer who shot fleeing shoplifting suspect cleared of 'criminal behavior' by Solicitor's Office

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Solicitor’s Office has cleared the Horry County Police officer who shot at a shoplifting suspect after trying to drive off while two officer clung to her car.

There is no evidence of any criminal behavior by Lance Corporal Crystal Buckingham when she shot Laquandra Borden on November 10, 2015, in the parking lot of the Walmart near Surfside Beach. Borden and Chastity Stokes, both from Sumter, had been stopped by Horry County Police after allegedly shoplifting about $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store.

At one point during the traffic stop, Borden got back into her car while an officer stood by the open driver’s side door. As another officer walked over to the car, she started the vehicle, and both officer clung to the side as she drive forward into the officers’ patrol car, then reversed and crashed again.

As Borden drove off, L. Cpl. Buckingham shot at her, striking her in the arm, according to officials. Borden continued to drive off and led police on a chase for several miles before spike strips were deployed, and she was surrounded near 37th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

The State Law Enforcement Division conducted an investigation into this officer-involved shooting, and based on the information from this investigation, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office found no evidence of criminal behavior, and cleared L. Cpl. Buckingham of possible criminal charges.

