Locally dense fog likely early Wednesday



MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Thick fog will develop in some areas tonight, while warmer weather continues for the rest of the week.





Skies will be mostly clear tonight, however, an increase in moisture along with calm winds will lead to some areas of very dense fog by daybreak Wednesday. The thickest fog will likely be found across the inland areas, but patch areas of fog will be likely

all the way to the beaches. Temperatures by Wednesday morning will d rop into the upper 40s across the Pee Dee and to near 50 along the Grand Strand.





Wednesday will start off with areas of fog that give way to another round of sunshine through the afternoon. The warming trend will continue with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s at the beach and mid to upper 70s inland.





Warmer weather will continue to move into the region through the end of the work week. Afternoon temperatures by Thursday and Friday will climb to near 80 inland, while a sea breeze keeps the Grand Strand just a touch cooler.





Dry weather will continue until Sunday when a few showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm will be possible.





