Nighttime lane closures taking place this week for S.C. 707 widening work

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Lane closures will take place the next few nights so work can continue on the S.C. 707 widening project.

According to Lisa Bourcier, public information director for Horry County, the closures will take place on S.C. 707 between Holmestown Road and Salem Road beginning Tuesday, March 8 and running through Thursday, March 10.

Paving operations will take place these evenings, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

