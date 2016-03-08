Conway woman facing additional armed robbery charges

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman arrested last week following an alleged armed robbery at an area Wendy’s restaurant has now been charged in connection with three additional robberies.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, Vicki Sword is now facing three additional counts of armed robbery.

The charges stem from two robberies that reportedly occurred at the Main Street Bellacino’s in Conway on July 24 and Oct. 31, 2015.

The third charge is connected to a robbery that allegedly happened on July 24, 2015 at the Parkview Road Pet Safari location.

