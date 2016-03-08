Consider This: Great things are happening at our community's schools

Congratulations to Leah Barley and Joey Trail for being named finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award. (Source: HCS)

Great things are happening in the education systems in our communities.

First of all, congratulations to Leah Barley and Joey Trail for being named finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

Leah is a teacher at Royall Elementary in Florence and Joey teaches at Forestbrook Middle.

Not only are they committed to making a difference in students’ lives, they understand the importance of being mentors to new teachers.

Also, five new schools are also under construction in Horry County improving the environment for teaching and learning. Despite some setbacks and some controversy…the new schools are set to open for the next school year.

And finally…in our Student Spotlight this week we profiled an extraordinary Darlington County High student who didn’t let academic struggles or ridicule by classmates hold him back from achievement.

It’s great to see that hard work, positive attitudes and a dedication to our community gets recognized and for those who rise above to be rewarded.

