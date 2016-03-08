Myrtle Beach Pelicans seeking National Anthem singer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will host their 2016 National Anthem tryouts at the Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday, March 15, beginning at 5 p.m.

According to Broadcaster and Manager of Media Relations Scott Kornberg, registration for the event will be from 5-6 p.m. at the ballpark at Gate 1, located near right field.

The event will take place rain or shine, and anyone wishing to tryout should arrive during that time. The tryouts will run until everyone has had the chance to audition. There is no age requirement to audition. All vocalists must sing without a music track, although musicians and groups with instruments are welcome to audition as well.

For more information, contact Senior Director of Community Development Jen Borowski via e-mail (Jen@MyrtleBeachPelicans.com) or by phone (843-918-6022), or visit the Pelicans homepage.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.