Ruby Durham became a member of the WMBF news team in February 2016 as a morning traffic reporter and video journalist.

Originally from Greenville, SC, Ruby graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2015 where she majored in Communications, with a focus in Broadcast Journalism.

Throughout her college career she was on the Track and Field team for the Chanticleers where she walked away with four championship rings.

Although CCU did not have its own campus television show, Ruby completed a Capstone project that caught the eye of other broadcast students to start a show that is still being in the works today.

Ruby always knew she wanted to have a career in news when she got to do the morning announcements in middle and high school.

Ruby gained valuable reporting experience with the CBS affiliate, WBTW here in Myrtle Beach. There she learned the ins and outs of both sports and news reporting.

Ruby enjoys working out, cooking, traveling, eating new foods, and meeting new people.

A quote that sums up Ruby, from Maya Angelou.

"My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style."

If you have story ideas or information regarding traffic do not hesitate to email Ruby at rdurham@wmbfnews.com or on Twitter @RubyElizDurham or Facebook.

