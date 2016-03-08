Rescue crews pull vehicle from pond in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue and a dive team responded to a car in water at Crystal Lake Drive in Surfside Beach Tuesday morning.

Lt. Brian VanAernem said a vehicle rolled into the water. The driver forgot to put the car in park, and the car rolled into the pond, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. No one was inside the car when it went into pond.

A WMBF News photographer responded to the scene when the car was underwater, and witnesses the vehicle being pulled out of the pond.

