Deputy chase ends, two arrested in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff's Office Deputies and the FCSO Tracking Team arrested two suspects connected with a burglary and theft of property on March 7.

Investigators said Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the area of Hill Road near Timmonsville in reference to a suspicious vehicle that was possibly involved in a 4-wheeler theft and other property, according to reports.

Shortly after, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the description of that vehicle. Reports say the vehicle failed to stop for blue lights and led deputies on a chase that ended on Oliver Road, the suspects then fled on foot into a wooded area.

FCSO Tracking Canines led deputies to the suspects who were taken into custody.

Kathleen Nicole Hopkins, 25, of Florence was arrested and charged with burglary third degree and petit larceny.

Joey Alan Norris Jr, 31, of Florence was arrested and also charged with burglary second degree, petit larceny, and failure to stop for blue light.

