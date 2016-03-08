Police: Victim robbed and assaulted when getting gas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police responded to 5050 US-Hwy 17 bypass South in reference to a man who was robbed and assaulted Tuesday morning.

The victim said he and the witness left the Boathouse and stopped at a Scotchman in the north end of the city to get gas.

The suspect allegedly asked him for a dollar for a cab and when he got his wallet to give the suspect money, the suspect grabbed the wallet out of his hand.

The victim yelled to the witness, "this guy is trying to steal my wallet." Reports say the victim then punched the suspect and grabbed his wallet back and got in his car and left.

The victim said when he got in the car he noticed he was stabbed in the left arm twice and drove to the hospital.

The suspect is described to have a navy blue hat with glasses, a white t-shirt with blue writing and blue jeans.

